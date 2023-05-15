Nate Claudio keeps family legacy in soccer going with commitment to Yavapai College

After being mentored by his dad and head coach Bryan Claudio, Nate is taking the same step his brother took by going to play for the Roughriders - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It should come as no surprise that Cibola senior Nate Claudio picked up soccer at a young age.

His dad and Cibola Raiders head coach Bryan Claudio says it formed some of his earliest memories.

"He's loved soccer ever since he could walk, he was always kicking a ball and things like that," Bryan said.

On Monday, Nate made the official announcement he will be continuing that passion, signing his letter of intent to play for Yavapai College next season.

"I was excited to see where the team is heading," Nate said.

However, the Claudio connection to the Roughriders program goes even deeper.

Nate's older brother, Gabriel, played at Yavapai from 2018 to 2019.

Gabriel now plays for One Knoxville SC of the United Soccer League.

"People are like 'oh how is it to travel in your brother's shoes,' for me, my brother is my hero, so it's like comparing me to one of the greatest players," Nate said.

The younger brother certainly didn't let the older one's shadow scare him away.

In his senior season, Nate scored a total of 20 points, with five goals and 10 assists to his name.

"He can score goals when he wants to, he defends very well, but his big thing is he loves to assist people and have others get the glory," Bryan said.

As for now, Nate says he remains undecided on a major, but does hope to keep his career on the pitch going as long as possible.

"Mainly I'm just going to focus on soccer and see how far I can take this dream," Nate said.