CBS 13 SPORTS: District championships for track and field, Yuma Catholic baseball and softball with two big wins
Track and field athletes gather to determine the best of the best in Yuma County, and Yuma Catholic baseball and softball unleash some big days at the plate, all in Monday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local track and field athletes gather at Cibola High School to take home a district championship, and Yuma Catholic baseball and softball use their bats to storm their way to wins at home, all in Monday's sportscast.