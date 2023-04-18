Skip to Content
Sports
By
April 17, 2023 9:17 PM
Published 4:30 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: District championships for track and field, Yuma Catholic baseball and softball with two big wins

Track and field athletes gather to determine the best of the best in Yuma County, and Yuma Catholic baseball and softball unleash some big days at the plate, all in Monday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local track and field athletes gather at Cibola High School to take home a district championship, and Yuma Catholic baseball and softball use their bats to storm their way to wins at home, all in Monday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content