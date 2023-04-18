CBS 13 SPORTS: District championships for track and field, Yuma Catholic baseball and softball with two big wins

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local track and field athletes gather at Cibola High School to take home a district championship, and Yuma Catholic baseball and softball use their bats to storm their way to wins at home, all in Monday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.