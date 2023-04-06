CBS 13 SPORTS: Yuma baseball entering key stretch, CIF announces realignment for Imperial Valley athletic programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Criminals baseball going after one of their first playoff berths in quite some time, and Imperial Valley squads earn some new positioning following the end of the winter sports season, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.