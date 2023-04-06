Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Gila Ridge baseball finishes delayed game, Yuma baseball with a small-ball victory, and Hawks football announces 2023 slate

Gila Ridge baseball finishes up their game against Pinnacle, Yuma baseball takes a big win with small offense, and Hawks football announces their schedule for next season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge baseball resumes their matchup against Pinnacle that was previously postponed due to darkness, Yuma baseball edges out a victory, and Hawks football releases their 2023 schedule, all in Thursday's sportscast.

