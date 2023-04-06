CBS 13 SPORTS: Gila Ridge baseball finishes delayed game, Yuma baseball with a small-ball victory, and Hawks football announces 2023 slate
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge baseball resumes their matchup against Pinnacle that was previously postponed due to darkness, Yuma baseball edges out a victory, and Hawks football releases their 2023 schedule, all in Thursday's sportscast.