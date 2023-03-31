Skip to Content
Sports
By
March 31, 2023 9:10 PM
Published 10:57 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Brawley football star moving on to next level, Gila Ridge and San Luis meet on both kinds of diamonds

How one of the Imperial Valley's biggest football stars is taking his talents to the next level, and the Hawks and Sidewinders facing off in both baseball and softball, all in Friday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley football star Mehkye Washington makes his commitment to play at the next level, Gila Ridge and San Luis spend the day taking each other on the diamond, all in Friday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content