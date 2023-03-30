Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC hoops star explains decision to decommit, Kofa baseball with big day at the plate, Cibola and Gila Ridge meet on the tennis courts

Why Yaxel Lendeborg decided to decommit from St. John's, Kings baseball with a massive day offensively, and Cibola welcomes in Gila Ridge to the courts, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - How an AWC basketball star was forced to reevaluate his future, Kofa baseball putting up a ton of runs, and Cibola takes on Gila Ridge in tennis, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

