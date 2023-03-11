NBA legend Byron Scott in Yuma for a meet and greet

ASU alum Byron Scott made his way back to Arizona to meet fans in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Byron Scott was in Yuma Saturday for a meet and greet to kickoff the start of March Madness at Paradise Casino.

He was a key member of the Los Angeles Lakers showtime era, winning three championships alongside hall of famers Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul- Jabbar.

Scott met with many fans and signed autographs in Sharky’s Lounge from 12-2 p.m.

One die hard fan even showed him a Lakers tattoo on his arm.

"I was like that's pretty cool. I've seen so many different tattoos and so many different emblems of Lakers on people's body. It's been crazy over the years, but I haven't seen one on the forearm like that and that was pretty cool," describes Scott.

This was Scott's first time visiting Yuma and enjoyed the small town vibe.

"I love it because it becomes a little more intimate. You know you get a chance to spend a little more time with the fans and talk to them and when you're doing it in the big city, you've got a ton of people," says Scott. "You know it's almost like cattle, where you just bring them in and sign and they're just going. So this way I get a chance to spend a little more time with them and I really enjoy talking to people."

He says he's ready to watch some intense college basketball.

"The great thing about March Madness is that's it's always an underdog that ends up getting to the Sweet 16 or the Elite Eight," continues Scott. "So I'm gonna be paying attention to just watching games and the quality of basketball is so much better in March."

Scott said it's just fun to watch college kids play their hearts out every single night.

As an Arizona State University alum, he did mention Friday was a tough game to watch against the University of Arizona.

The madness begins Sunday and you can start placing your bets at Sportsbook in the Paradise Casino.