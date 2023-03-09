CBS 13 SPORTS: Special Olympics athletes get ready for state competition, wrestling champ talks big win, Antelope baseball tries last-second comeback

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Special Olympics athletes get motivated before heading to state competitions, one standout San Pasqual Wrestler talks his big win, and Antelope baseball tries to stage a late game comeback, all in Thursday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.