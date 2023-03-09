Skip to Content
today at 9:49 PM
Published 10:51 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Special Olympics athletes get ready for state competition, wrestling champ talks big win, Antelope baseball tries last-second comeback

The community comes together to give local Special Olympics athletes a proper send off, another Arizona wrestling champ talks about his title run, and Antelope baseball looks to get to 2-0, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Special Olympics athletes get motivated before heading to state competitions, one standout San Pasqual Wrestler talks his big win, and Antelope baseball tries to stage a late game comeback, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

