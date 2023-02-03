CBS 13 SPORTS: Palo Verde football stars find their next schools, San Luis boys soccer goes for perfection, Yuma Catholic girls soccer kicks off playoff run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Yellow Jacket football standouts commit to their next football teams, San Luis boys soccer looks to finish off a perfect regular season, and Yuma Catholic girls soccer begins their quest towards a state title, all in Thursday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.