CBS 13 SPORTS: Palo Verde football stars find their next schools, San Luis boys soccer goes for perfection, Yuma Catholic girls soccer kicks off playoff run
More athletes sign their letters of intent in the Desert Southwest, and local soccer programs hit the pitch, all in Thursday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Yellow Jacket football standouts commit to their next football teams, San Luis boys soccer looks to finish off a perfect regular season, and Yuma Catholic girls soccer begins their quest towards a state title, all in Thursday's sportscast.