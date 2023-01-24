Skip to Content
January 24, 2023 11:14 PM
Published 11:19 PM

Gila Ridge girls soccer dominates San Luis on senior night

After a first half scoring barrage which saw the Hawks score six goals, Gila Ridge honored their seniors with one last win at Veterans Memorial Stadium - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls soccer defeated San Luis 8-1 on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

As the Hawks looked to honor their seniors, they did so with a dominant performance against their Yuma County rival.

Gila Ridge came out the gates swinging, scoring six goals in the first half alone.

The second half didn't see nearly as much offense, but two more goals were scored en route to the Hawks' 11th win on the season.

Only two games remain for Gila Ridge in the regular season.

Their next will come against Cibola on the road on Tuesday Jan. 31.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

