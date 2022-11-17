CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC in semi-finals, Brawley defeats Holtville in boys soccer, and prep football playoff previews

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Mens Soccer competes in the NJCAA tournament semi-finals, Brawley boys soccer takes down Holtville in their home opener, and we preview the Desert Southwest's remaining teams' playoff matchups all in Thursday's sportscast.

