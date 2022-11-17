Skip to Content
November 17, 2022
CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC in semi-finals, Brawley defeats Holtville in boys soccer, and prep football playoff previews

Arizona Western mens soccer continues their run in the NJCAA Tournament, Brawley Boys Soccer win in their home opener, and prep football playoff previews, all in Thursday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Mens Soccer competes in the NJCAA tournament semi-finals, Brawley boys soccer takes down Holtville in their home opener, and we preview the Desert Southwest's remaining teams' playoff matchups all in Thursday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

