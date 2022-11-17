Boys Soccer: Brawley defeats Holtville 2-1 to open year with two straight wins

The Wildcats maintained a 1-1 tie until senior Nathan Urbano came through with a game winner late to give Brawley a win in their home opener - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Wildcats boys soccer defeated the Holtville Vikings 2-1 on Wednesday night at home to get to a 2-0 start on the year.

Defense proved to be key in this game as it remained tied at 1-1 most of the way through.

However, it would be senior Nathan Urbano coming through with a run into the box, putting one in the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead late.

Urbano had also scored the Wildcats' first goal earlier in the match.

"It felt good because we were 1-1 the whole game," Urbano said.

Brawley head coach Frank Felix said postgame he was glad to have Urbano back on the squad.

Urbano also plays for Brawley football, who lost last week in the CIF Division II playoffs to Central 28-14.

"I was glad to have him this week, we just got him back on Monday, he's gonna be our leader," Felix said.

Felix also mentioned how starting the season with two straight wins was an impressive feat for his squad.

"I was telling the team after the game, I don't even recall the last team we went 2-0, so it's a good start," Felix said.

The Wildcats will look to make their coach remember the last time he had a 3-0 squad when they take on Indio at home on Friday Nov 18.