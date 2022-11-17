Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker wins first Gold Glove award

This marks the first time in Walker's career he's won the award after he led all first basemen in defensive runs saved with 17 - 13 on your Side's Luis Lopez reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker has won his first career Gold Glove award.

The awards were announced back on Nov 1.

Other National League candidates for the award created a star studded list, including St. Louis Cardinals NL MVP award winner Paul Goldschmidt.

The Atlanta Braves Matt Olson, the Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman, and the New York Mets Pete Alonso were among the other candidates.

Despite being on such a list, Walker was far and away the best defensive player of the group.

Walker led MLB first basemen in defensive runs saved with 17, 11 more than the next player in that stat, Olson.