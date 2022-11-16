CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC Mens Soccer advances to semi-finals, local high school soccer, girls basketball scores
Arizona Western continues their run at a national title with an overtime thriller, and local high school sports get their seasons underway in Tuesday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western Mens soccer team continues their run to a national title with an overtime win against Tyler, and local high school and basketball gets underway in the Imperial Valley, all in Tuesday's sportscast.