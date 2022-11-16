Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: AWC Mens Soccer advances to semi-finals, local high school soccer, girls basketball scores

Arizona Western continues their run at a national title with an overtime thriller, and local high school sports get their seasons underway in Tuesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western Mens soccer team continues their run to a national title with an overtime win against Tyler, and local high school and basketball gets underway in the Imperial Valley, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

