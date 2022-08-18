USC, UCLA exits could cost remaining Pac-12 schools millions in media rights

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The departures of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 Conference could mean an estimated loss of around $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools.

That's according to an interim report issued by University of California Office of the President that was released Wednesday during a board of regents meeting.

The meeting was set up to address the schools move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

The report says USC’s exit from the Pac-12 would mean an estimated loss of $9.8 million, or nearly 30%, of the conference’s media rights, for each of the remaining schools. UCLA’s departure would not be quite as drastic, with estimates of 10% or $3.25 million. It did not factor in losses in ticket sales.