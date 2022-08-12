Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for performance enhancing drugs

San Diego's superstar shortstop has yet to play this season due to a broken left wrist, and will now miss games going until 2023

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

The suspension is effective immediately, meaning Tatis will miss the remainder of this season along with the first 32 games of the 2023 campaign.

Tatis has already announced he will not be appealing the league's decision.

In a statement released with the MLB Players Association, Tatis says, "I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took, I failed to do so."

An explanation is also given as to why the substance was in Tatis' system.

Tatis says he "inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clastebol."

He also offers an apology in the statement.

"I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball and fans everywhere for my mistake," Tatis said.

San Diego has yet to see Tatis on the field in 2022, following a offseason motorcycle accident in which the star player broke his left wrist.

Tatis also goes on to mention he has taken numerous drug tests throughout his career.

He says the last one came on March 29 of this year, which came out negative.