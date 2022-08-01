Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for 2022 season

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The saga over Deshaun Watson and the NFL in the midst of a many sexual assault charges ends with a six-game suspension for the new Browns quarterback.

In a decision early Monday morning, Deshaun Watson was suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy appointments in 2020 and 2021.

Upon Monday's decision, The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. But, the NFL Players’ Association already stated it would abide by her ruling. If either side appeals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates will make the decision, per terms of the collective bargaining agreement.

Watson can continue to practice and play in exhibition games before his suspension begins the first week of the regular season. He can return to practice in Week 4 and would be eligible to play on Oct. 23 when the Browns play at Baltimore.

Watson, who signed a fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract, will lose only $345,000 if the suspension is unchanged because his base salary this season is $1.035 million. His $45 million signing bonus is not affected by the suspension.