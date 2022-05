Day 4 Recap

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Day 4 of the national tournament saw defending national champ Florida SouthWestern emerge out of the elimination bracket and back to the national title game. Here are the final results for the 4th day's action.

(Winner's bracket)

#7 McLennan defeats #5 Odessa (12-4)

(Elimination bracket)

#1 Florida Southwestern defeats #8 Chattanooga St. (7-6)

#1 Florida Southwestern defeats #5 Odessa (5-4)