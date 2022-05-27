NJCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament

Day 3 Recap

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Day 3 of the national tournament saw Yavapai's run for the Final 4 come to an end. Here are the final results for the 3rd day's action.

(Winner's bracket)

#5 Odessa defeats #1 Florida Southwestern (2-1)

#7 McLennan defeats #14 Paris (11-3)

(Elimination bracket)

#2 Yavapai defeats #4 Seminole State (OK) (14-2)

#8 Chattanooga State defeats #3 Wallace State (9-7)

#1 Florida Southwestern defeats #2 Yavapai (10-9) 10 innings

#8 Chattanooga State defeats #14 Paris (11-3)