Richy Leon resigns

Legend steps down from Kofa baseball

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local baseball legend is stepping away from the Kofa program.

Richy Leon has resigned as the King's head baseball coach.

Leon made the announcement official at Kofa's baseball banquet on Friday night.

The Yuma native has accomplished more in America's past time than most would get to experience.

Leon was once a student athlete in the King's baseball program under former head coach Billy Laguna before taking his talents to Arizona State.

There he helped ASU to the College World Series, before playing baseball professionally; notably with the Yuma Bullfrogs.

He leaves behind a King's program that he coached for the last 19 seasons.