Wrestling pioneer is going collegiate

Gila Ridge's Payton Kessler signs with Chadron State

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Gila Ridge Hawk wrestling pioneer is having her day at the signing table.

Hawk's girls wrestling star Payton Kessler has signed her official letter of intent with Chadron State College; an NCAA Division 2 program out of Nebraska.

Kessler helped launch the girls wrestling program at Gila Ridge, as she was 1 of the original 4 girls competing in the program.

On the days before her coming graduation, Kessler was a 4-time state qualifier and earned a 3rd place finish in the Division 1 State Championships.