Lady Vikes edge Tigers

Holtville advances to winner's bracket in Division 3 tournament

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The top seeded Holtville softball team would play host to the 8th seeded Imperial Tigers in the 1st round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Tournament.

Both teams split the regular season series with one another, setting up what would be a thrilling showdown that wouldn't be decided until the final inning.

Holtville loaded the bases, but the batter at the plate was hit by a pitch; automatically advancing the winning run to home plate in the bottom of the 7th inning, giving the Lady Vikes the 5-4 win.

Lady Vikings starting pitcher Kalli Strahm only surrendered 3 hits and gave up no earned runs.

Holtville will move on the winner's bracket, while Imperial will drop to the elimination bracket.

Both teams will play again on Saturday.