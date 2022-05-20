Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 1:00 AM

Lady Vikes edge Tigers

Holtville advances to winner's bracket in Division 3 tournament

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The top seeded Holtville softball team would play host to the 8th seeded Imperial Tigers in the 1st round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 Tournament.

Both teams split the regular season series with one another, setting up what would be a thrilling showdown that wouldn't be decided until the final inning.

Holtville loaded the bases, but the batter at the plate was hit by a pitch; automatically advancing the winning run to home plate in the bottom of the 7th inning, giving the Lady Vikes the 5-4 win.

Lady Vikings starting pitcher Kalli Strahm only surrendered 3 hits and gave up no earned runs.

Holtville will move on the winner's bracket, while Imperial will drop to the elimination bracket.

Both teams will play again on Saturday.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content