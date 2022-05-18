Peyro signs on the dotted line

Kofa girls soccer star signs with Providence out of Montana

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another Kofa Lady Kings soccer star is officially moving up to the collegiate ranks.

Kofa midfielder Kimberly Peyro is officially taking her talents to the University of Providence out of Great Falls, Montana.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kofa Athletics held a signing ceremony for her at Rillos Gym at Kofa High School.

In front of family, friends, coaches and school administration, Peyro signed on the dotted line to join the Argos program out of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Peyro is hoping to make an instant impact on the field and also fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse.

But, the road for Peyro was challenging, as she's had to overcome a string of injuries; including 3 ankle ligament tears.

She explains what ultimately clinched her decision to sign with Providence.

"I think they were very interested in me. They were one of the first schools that were like, 'We want you here, we'll give you the money.' And when I talked to the coach, her values and the things she said about, like academics first before soccer, it kind of, I kind of related to it. And so I was like, I think this is where I want to go." Kimberly Peyro - signs LOI with Providence University (Great Falls, Montana)

Peyro gives a lot of credit to her close-knit family for all her success as a Lady King and for making the jump to the college level.