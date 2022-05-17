Rosas to Cal Lutheran

YC standout lineman signs with the Kingsmen

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A key cog with the Yuma Catholic football team is now moving on to greener pastures.

Shamrocks senior offensive and defensive lineman Andre Rosas will be playing collegiate football with California Lutheran next Fall.

On Monday, the Yuma Catholic Athletics family held and official letter of intent signing ceremony in his honor; where family, friends, coaches, teammates and faculty were on hand for the special event.

In addition to playing defensive tackle for the Rocks, Rosas was a key offensive lineman who not only opened up running lanes for the YC running backs, but also kept opposing speed rushers of the back of starting quarterback Richard Stallworth.

Rosas admits that the road to this day of days was often challenging, but he credits his closest family members and Head Coach Rhett Stallworth for making his journey to the collegiate level a reality.

"Well, he's always taught us to never give up to whatever he puts us through, he puts us through a lot. I can just say that. He always taught us to never give up and always seek, to seek things through." Andre Rosas - Yuma Catholic offensive and defensive lineman

"I've always told them what I've been through and I've told them I wanted to quit, which they've always told me not to. And look at me now, I'm here. And as well as my grandparents, they've always taught me to always keep it up and stay strong." Andre Rosas - Yuma Catholic offensive and defensive lineman

Rosas joins the Kingsmen program out of the NCAA Division 3, with a new head coach.

Academically, he plans on majoring in business administration; while aiming to compete for playing time on the field as an offensive tackle.