Suns fall hard in Game 7, ending historic season

Phoenix can't overcome Luka Dončić's 35 points, fall at home for the first time in the series

PHOENIX, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns once again found themselves fighting in the Western Conference Semi-Finals to make their way back to the Finals but couldn't find their momentum.

Suns fans were sure their team with the best record in the league was going to take home the win because Phoenix has been undefeated at home in this series.

The Suns disappointed.

The Dallas Mavericks came out dominating in the first half not giving the Suns a chance to breathe.

The score at half was 57-27. Dallas Mavericks Luka Dončić had the same number of points as the entire Suns team, 27.

This is the Suns season low in points and field goal percentage in the first half for Phoenix, including regular season.

The half time break did not help the Suns as their deficit grew to 46 at one point in the fourth quarter.

Dončić's dominance led him to being just one point shy of tripling Phoenix's leading scorer, Cameron Johnson, who had 12 points.

This is the third time Phoenix and Dallas have played against each other in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Suns advanced in 2005 and the Mavericks defeated the Suns in 2006.

Phoenix has many young players that have not experienced a win or go home scenario before like this one.

Unlike veteran Chris Paul, this situation is too familiar. This is his fourth straight Game 7 loss.

Home teams in Game 7's have won 77% of the time, but the Suns happened to fall on the wrong side of that narrative.

With this series loss, the Suns are the second team in NBA history with 64 or more wins to fail to reach the conference final.

A magical season for the Suns comes to an end sooner than most expected, as the franchise still strives for their first ever NBA title.