Wildcats pounce on Lady Spartans

6 runs in the 5th inning clinch Brawley's win

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Even though the Brawley Wildcats hopes for repeating as Imperial Valley League champions were dashed when Holtville won their regular season finale, the Cats still finished strong.

All it took was 1 inning of an offensive onslaught for the Cats to come away with the 6-2 win over rival Central to finish out their regular season.

For most of evening it looked like the Lady Spartans had the advantage, as starting pitcher Arianna Sanchez had kept the Cats off the scoreboard for the 1st 4 innings, while Central strung together a 2-run lead.

But in the top of the 5th inning, that all changed.

Brawley's Anissa Campbell, Aly Tapia and Tamara Carranza all came up big; each of them delivering RBI's to permanently change the course of the contest.

Off the Jocelyn Lawson bunt attempt, Sanchez's errant throw to 1st allowed Carranza to score the 6th and final run for the Cats.

The scoring would stop there, as the game would end with Brawley getting a revenge win over their rivals and potentially earning a high seed in the upcoming CIF-San Diego Section Division 1 Playoffs.