Villaseñor moving on

Cibola offensive lineman signs with Elmhurst University

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest letter of intent signing comes to the forefront.

Cibola Raiders football standout Elijah Villaseñor is the latest area prep student athlete to sign on the dotted line for his collegiate destination.

On Friday afternoon, in front of family, friends, coachesm and school faculty, the Raiders athletics family held a letter of intent signing ceremony in his honor.

Villaseñor officially signed on with Elmhurst University, out of a suburb near Chicago, Illinois.

Villaseñor has become a stalwart on the Cibola offensive line, playing at every position during his time at Cibola, but specializing as a starting left tackle during his Senior season.

He explains to News 11 Sports what led to his decision to become a Blue Jay.

"Well, I first heard of Elmhurst from my friend Andre who committed there a few weeks ago. He told me about the program and how good it is. And so I decided to text coaches and I texted them and they gave me great responses and invited me out for an official visit. So I ended up flying out and visiting and I love the school a lot. It's a great community. Great place, and I just see myself there for the next four years." Elijah Villaseñor - signs letter of intent with Elmhurst University

Villaseñor plans on helping turn around the Elmhurst Blue Jays struggling football program, while pursuing a degree in nursing.