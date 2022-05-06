Sandoval’s moment at the signing table

Kofa girls soccer star going to Multnomah University

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Kofa girls soccer star is now making her collegiate move official.

Cassandra Sandoval is signing her official letter of intent with Multnomah University out of Portland, Oregon.

As a Senior on this year's Lady Kings squad, she served as it's co-captain and helped the Crimson and White make an appearance in the play-in round of the 6A state playoffs this past February.

Sandoval was quite effective as the Lady King's sweeper, securing 8 clean sheets.

Moving forward, as she becomes a member of the Lions out of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, she hopes to land in either the winger or right back position as an incoming Freshman.

Sandoval explains what key lesson Head Coach Santos Rangel has taught her and how she plans on preparing for the rigors of collegiate soccer.

"Coach Santos always teaches me to like be a leader and be confident and anything I do." Cassandra Sandoval - Kofa Lady Kings girls soccer

"I'm gonna try to train and just face the challenge head on and be confident as my high school coaches always taught me to be." Cassandra Sandoval - Kofa Lady Kings girls soccer

Sandoval plans on majoring in English and eventually pursuing a career as an attorney.