Lady Matadors drop another doubleheader
AWC softball swept by Central Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been a rough season for AWC softball.
The Lady Matadors could only muster 7 conference wins out of 40 tries going into the final home doubleheader of the season.
They would be able to get another one against Region 1 power Central Arizona.
The Vaqueras would win both games by the final of 10-2 and 9-4.
Despite key Lady Mats runs produced by the likes of Angela Oros, AWC allowed Central AZ to score 6 runs in the 5th inning that would decide this ballgame.
Game 2 saw Jocelyn Hernandez help rally the Lady Mats to a 2-2 tie in the 2nd inning, only to see it slip away; as the Vaqueras scored 5 runs combined in the 3rd and 4th innings.
The Lady Mats have now dropped 6 games in a row, with road trips to Scottsdale and Mesa remaining to close out the season next week.
