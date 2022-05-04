Skip to Content
Lady Matadors drop another doubleheader

AWC softball swept by Central Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been a rough season for AWC softball.

The Lady Matadors could only muster 7 conference wins out of 40 tries going into the final home doubleheader of the season.

They would be able to get another one against Region 1 power Central Arizona.

The Vaqueras would win both games by the final of 10-2 and 9-4.

Despite key Lady Mats runs produced by the likes of Angela Oros, AWC allowed Central AZ to score 6 runs in the 5th inning that would decide this ballgame.

Game 2 saw Jocelyn Hernandez help rally the Lady Mats to a 2-2 tie in the 2nd inning, only to see it slip away; as the Vaqueras scored 5 runs combined in the 3rd and 4th innings.

The Lady Mats have now dropped 6 games in a row, with road trips to Scottsdale and Mesa remaining to close out the season next week.

