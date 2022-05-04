Lady Matador moving on

Da Silva signs with a division 1 school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the catalysts to this year's Arizona Western College Women's basketball teams 2nd ever run to the NJCAA Tournament will soon be taking her talents to the 4-year level.

Star sophomore guard Teresa Da Silva has signed her letter of intent with Tarleton State University out of Stephenville, Texas; which happens to be a division 1 program.

AWC Athletics held and official signing ceremony in her honor on Wednesday afternoon.

Da Silva finished her Lady Matador career as the 2nd leading scorer on the team, earning an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American honor, and was key to getting AWC into it's deepest national tournament run in program history.

"Anybody can play and anybody can be 500, but she was you know, she put her team, she helped put her team in a position to advance. And you know, that was, that's a that's a big thing to have going into the next school." Patrick Cunningham - AWC Women's Head Basketball Coach

"I feel like under Coach Pat coaching me this last two years, I've learned a lot. Not only to not be mad at myself at certain things I do on the court, but like be the best person I can be off the court as well. So I'm just hoping to carry that to my next school and just take everything I've learned under him next year." Teresa Da Silva - Signs letter of intent with Tarleton State University

Da Silva's goals going forward are to finish out her college degree, win a national championship and play professionally down the road.