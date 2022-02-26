Lefty Martin Invitational returns

3rd annual event brings out some of the area's best and brightest programs

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Lefty Martin Invitational prep baseball tournament continued on Friday.

Among the results that played out, the Southwest Eagles defeated the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets 7-1, while the Calexico Bulldogs handed the Central Spartans a defeat by the same score.

The Spartans also defeated Desert Mirage by a final result of 10-0.

This tournament in memorial to Lefty Martin will continue on Saturday.