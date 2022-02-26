Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 12:54 AM
Published 12:36 AM

Lefty Martin Invitational returns

3rd annual event brings out some of the area's best and brightest programs

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Lefty Martin Invitational prep baseball tournament continued on Friday.

Among the results that played out, the Southwest Eagles defeated the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets 7-1, while the Calexico Bulldogs handed the Central Spartans a defeat by the same score.

The Spartans also defeated Desert Mirage by a final result of 10-0.

This tournament in memorial to Lefty Martin will continue on Saturday.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content