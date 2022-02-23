24 game win streak snapped

AWC women's basketball falls in regular season finale

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 12th ranked Arizona Western College women's basketball came into their regular season finale with the top seed in the coming Region 1 tournament already locked up.

But on Tuesday night, the Lady Matadors hit a wall against Central Arizona.

The overall shooting struggles of only hitting about 26 percent and the 22 turnovers proved costly in the Lady Mats in their 61-51 loss.

Teresa Da Silva led all scorers with 21 points, hitting 5 3-pointers in the process.

Teammates Faith Silva and Christeina Bryan would combine to chip in 15 points in the loss.

As the #1 seed, the Lady Mats will host the Region 1 championship game on Friday, March 4th.