YC makes 2nd round exit

Shamrocks eliminated from 3A playoffs on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic boys basketball had high hopes of making a deep run in the 3A state playoffs as the 4th seed in the tournament.

The run came to an abrupt end Saturday night in their 2nd round home contest against traditional rival Northwest Christian.

In the 1st half, the Rocks found themselves in a back and forth battle with the Crusaders.

YC Freshman Braden Moore scored the 1st 8 points for the home team and finished with a team high 14 points.

Even though the game was tied at 24 points at the half, the Crusaders went on a 13 point run that the Rocks could never recover from the rest of the night.

Although YC pulled to within 8 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, the Crusaders padded their lead at the free throw line, giving the Rocks the 57-44 defeat.

The loss eliminates Yuma Catholic from the 3A playoffs.