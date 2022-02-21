Scrum breaks out following Wisconsin, Michigan hoops game

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - A fight broke out at the Kohl Center Sunday night following Wisconsin's 77-63 win over Michigan.

The incident began with a verbal confrontation between Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin's head coach Greg Gard during the post-game handshake.

Gard physically stopped howard from moving past him and the two men exchanged words.

Things escalated when Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Soon after, pushing and shoving ensued between coaches and players from both teams.

During a press conference, both coaches said the issue began with a time-out that was called by coach Gard during the last few seconds of the game.

Coach Howard expressed his frustration over the time out, also saying he was protecting himself after being touched by a Wisconsin coach during the verbal discussion.

Coach Gard says he was trying to explain his reasons for taking the time out.

The Big Ten released a statement saying the league is in contact with both programs and is assessing the incident.