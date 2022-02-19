YC girls basketball eliminated from playoffs

Shamrocks fall in 2nd round to Gilbert Christian

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Yuma Catholic girls basketball came into the 3A playoffs ready to make some noise, despite coming in as an 18th seed.

The Shamrocks were not intimidated as the road team, knocking out 15th seeded Coolidge in the 1st round earlier this week.

On Friday night, the Rocks would need a similar effort against 2nd seeded Gilbert Christian, who only have a single loss this season.

YC would go toe-to-toe with the Lady Knights, but would fall short in a 44-37 defeat.

Junior guard Reese Sellers would lead all Shamrock scorers with 13 points and 4 assists, while Freshman Amanda Wiley was also a major contributor; notching 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The loss eliminates YC from the playoffs, ending their 2022 Winter season.