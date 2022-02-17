Matadors extend winning streak
AWC runs away from South Mountain
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western College men's basketball team is on the hunt for the top seed in the upcoming Region 1 Tournament.
On Wednesday night, the Matadors would keep their slim lead for that spot with a 87-55 blowout win over South Mountain.
Marquis Hargrove and Evan Butts led the Mats with 19 points each.
As AWC got off to a hot start, when they led 24-6 in the 1st half; Butts scored 17 of those points.
In addition to Nate Duda contributing 8 points, Malakai Harris also chipped in with 14 points off of the bench.
The Mats play their final regular season road game at Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday.
Comments