Bulldogs fall

Calexico boys soccer gets eliminated in 1st round of Div. 1 playoffs

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Calexico Bulldogs boys soccer team is coming off a strong season campaign in claiming the Imperial Valley League crown.

The Dog's 13-10-2 overall record earned them a 7-seed in the Division 1 playoffs.

They would have a battle on their hands against 10th seeded Patrick Henry on Tuesday night.

Jesse Nunez would score Calexico's lone goal, as the match would get extended with both teams tied at 1-1.

After the match wasn't settled in overtime, Calexico would fall in penalty kick round; taking the 4-1 loss.

The Bulldogs loss eliminates them from the Division 1 playoffs.