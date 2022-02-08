Sports betting expected to break records for Super Bowl

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - The Rams and Bengals are preparing for the Super Bowl and big numbers are expected to happen when it comes to betting on the game.

Over $7.6 billion are projected to be placed in betting for the Super Bowl since a majority of states have legal wagering.

"What we are really seeing the growth is among bettors who used to bet through illegal options and are now migrating to the legal marketplace," said Bill Miller of the American Gaming Association.

Bets can be made both online and in-person as the game happens in real time.

"If you do your sports betting via digital, it is easier to track what you spend. It is easier for you as a consumer to better understand you are sticking to your budget," explained Miller.