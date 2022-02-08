End of season statement

Gila Ridge girls soccer clinches playoff spot

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Going into their home regular season finale, Gila Ridge girls soccer was on the fence for a potential birth into the 5A playoff play-in round.

Sitting with the state ranking of #23, the Hawks would play host to #25 Apollo on Monday night which would likely give the winner the inside track on a lower seed for the coming play-in round.

From the opening minutes of this match with huge playoff implications, the home Hawks dictated the pace.

Gila Ridge scored 3 goals in both halves to come away with the 6-0 win.

Addison Duke led the way with a hat trick, punching in 3 goals.

Teammates Millie Vega contributed 2 goals, while Jada Barnett also punched in a goal late in the 1st half.

The dominant win will likely be enough to get Gila Ridge into Wednesday's play-in round as a lower seeded team that will be on the road.