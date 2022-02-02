Kofa takes down San Luis

Kings boys basketball get season sweep of the Sidewinders

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As the prep Winter sports season winds down to it's conclusion, both Kofa and San Luis are well out of playoff contention.

Monday night was an opportunity for both teams to try for confidence building victory to help carry them into the coming offseason.

From the opening tip, it didn't take long to figure out which team that would be.

Even though the Sidewinders were able to keep pace in the early goings, the Kings would never surrender their early lead in this 57-37 win.

Kofa's Freddy Carbajal led all scorers with 16 points, 7 steals and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the King's Joaquin Anaya and Michael Montiel would combine for 19 points on the night.

Despite the loss, San Luis' Sergio Ontiveros cashed in with 12 points and Dominic Arce chipped in with 7 points of his own.

The Kings sweep the season series over San Luis.