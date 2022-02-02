Crosstown stalemate

Cibola and Kofa girls soccer play to a tie

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - 6A playoff life was on the line Tuesday night at Irv Pallack Field, as both the Cibola Lady Raiders and the Kofa Lady Kings are jockeying for position for a potential postseason birth.

Back in early December, the Lady Kings would defeat the Lady Raiders out at Cibola.

The rematch would more than live up to it's billing.

The shots on goal for both teams would start almost from the outset of the match.

Kofa would open up the scoring, as Roselin Ramirez knocked one through at close range by Cibola keeper Yaneli Flores.

She would have 2 goals on the night.

Meanwhile, teammate Rachel Le would contribute the Lady Kings 3rd goal.

The Lady Raiders would respond with a trio of goals of their own by Itzel Meza, Violet Abril and Anyrah Murrieta.

The match would go beyond regulation and into double overtime, but would end in a 3-3 tie.

As this match concludes the regular season for both teams, each of them await their respective playoff fates for next week.