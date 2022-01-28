Sidewinders boys soccer tops Kofa

San Luis caps off undefeated regular season

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Kofa boys soccer team saw an opportunity to knock San Luis from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Sidewinders star striker Roberto Uribe was sidelined for his team's regular season finale, due to a leg injury.

In the 1st half, it appeared that the big loss might affect the outcome of the match.

Kofa's Alvaro Hernandez scored the 1st goal of the night in the 1st half to put San Luis down early.

But the Sidewinders would respond by a penalty kick goal to tie the match at 1-1 by the halftime intermission.

San Luis would regroup in the 2nd half, as David Murillo would break the tie with a goal early in the 2nd half.

The Sidewinders would later extend the lead and keep it the rest of the way, getting the 3-1 win.

San Luis finishes the regular season unbeaten at 11-0, likely to clinch the top seed of the upcoming 6A state tournament.

Meanwhile, Kofa will still jockey for position to earn a spot in the same tournament with 2 regular season matches remaining.