Crims run away from the Sidewinders

Yuma boys basketball dominate San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As the prep boys basketball season winds down, both the Yuma Criminals and San Luis Sidewinders both are well out of reach of making the playoffs.

On Wednesday night, both teams would seek to play for pride.

Even though the game would start off competitive, the Yuma Criminals would prove to be the dominant team.

The Crims defense would lock down on the Sidewinders, not giving up a 2nd quarter basket until less than a minute remaining until halftime; as Yuma took a commanding 40-15 lead at the midway point of the game.

The Crims would go on to get the 75-46 win.

Yuma senior Isaac Lopez would put together a mammoth performance, scoring a whopping 43 points.

Freshman teammate Nick Amador had a double-double, putting in 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

San Luis' Sergio Ontiveros took in 20 points, while teammate Alejandro Cordova put together a 14 point performance.