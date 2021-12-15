Rivalry blow-out

Cibola girls basketball gives Gila Ridge a convincing loss

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A highly anticipated early season rivalry game between two undefeated teams played out on Tuesday night.

But, the battle of unbeatens turned into a runaway.

From the opening tip, the Cibola Lady Raiders imposed their will on their arch-rivals with a 61-25 victory.

The gold and black's pressure defense forced a number of Hawks turnovers that would translate into quick and easy points for the Lady Raiders.

Cibola Senior Myna Johnson led all scorers with 13 points on the night.

Her teammates Isabela Molina and Caylie Holyfield were also big contributors, notching 11 points and 10 points respectively.

The win improves Cibola's undefeated record to 10-0 overall, one of the program's best starts in recent memory.

Gila Ridge will try to bounce back from their 1st loss of the season against the Yuma Lady Criminals on Thursday.

The 2nd and final leg of the Gila Ridge - Cibola rivalry series for this season will take place on January 7th.