Antelope boys basketball tops San Pasqual

Rams edge Warriors in 1st leg of rivalry series

WELLTON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Telegraph Pass boys basketball rivalry is renewed for the 1st time in 2 years.

The Coronavirus Pandemic prompted both the San Pasqual and Antelope basketball programs to close down in 2020.

Both boys programs are still searching for their identities, as they crossed paths at Antelope Union High School on Monday night.

From the outset, this would be a hard fought, physical battle.

Both San Pasqual and Antelope each put together their own runs, using fast ball movement and crisp passing to establish their respective offenses.

But, the Rams would pull away late to take the 60-50 victory.

Sophomore Kenan Ragels led the Rams with 20 points on the night, while teammate and Senior Jesus Montoya chipped in with 13 of his own.

San Pasqual's Xzavier Juan led all scorers with 21 points, also pulling down 9 rebounds and notching 3 steals in the loss.

Both teams will get their rematch at San Pasqual on January 4th.