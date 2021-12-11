Gritty comeback win for YC

Shamrocks girls basketball rallies to beat AZ College Prep

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma Catholic girls basketball team has hit a rough patch.

After a 3-0 start, the Shamrocks have lost their last 4 games and have lost Reese Sellers to a knee injury.

In order to snap this skid, YC would have a fight on their hands earlier Friday night against Arizona College Prep.

The Rocks would trail most of the contest, but would stay within striking distance of the visiting Lady Knights.

That strategy would pay off, as the Rocks defense would keep the visitors from scoring a single point in the final 4 minutes of the game, while putting up 6 points to put them over the top for good.

Amanda Wiley led Y.C. with 12 points and would prove to also be a good ball distributor in key moments.

Perhaps one of those key moments was with just under 40 seconds remaining, when Rian Martinez drained a long-range jumper to give the Rocks their 1st lead that they would protect the rest of the way.

Martinez finished with 7 points on the night.

The win improves the Shamrocks overall record to 4-4.