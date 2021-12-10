Lady Raiders stay undefeated

Cibola girls basketball improves to 8-0

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cibola girls basketball is off to the program's best start in recent memory, as they currently have an unbeaten record of 7-0.

In that span of games, the only stiff competition the Lady Raiders had was against Imperial, where they sqeaked out a 1 point victory.

The Gold and Black would get another formidable test in the Mountain Pointe Pride.

Thursday night's game at Raider Gym would start out with a defensive tone, as the 1st basket of the game wasn't scored until close to the halfway point of the 1st quarter.

Cibola would pick up the momentum, thanks to the stellar play of Myna Johnson; who finished with a team high of 16 points.

Sierra Bomhower also made her presence known early, as she wound up with 12 points, while Rori Hoffmeyer contributed with 13 points.

The Lady Raiders came away with the 63-22 win.

Cibola has a quick turnaround, as the Lady Raiders take to the road, going up against North on Friday.