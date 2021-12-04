Battle of boys basketball unbeatens

Gila Ridge tops Kofa to improve to 2-0

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Going into Friday night, 2 Yuma Union High School District boys basketball programs crossed paths with undefeated 1-0 records.

Both the Gila Ridge Hawks and the Kofa Kings would need a win to keep the early season momentum going.

From the opening tip, it would be apparent that the Hawks would be that team.

After giving up a pair of free throws to the Kings, Ridge would go on a mammoth 26-3 run for the rest of the 1st quarter.

The Hawks wouldn't look back from there, going on to take the 73-40 win.

Peyton Smith led the way for Ridge with a double-double, getting 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Stevens also stepped up for the Hawks, coming down with 19 points and 7 boards.

Kofa's Joaquin Anaya had 8 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.