NJCAA Tournament run ends

AWC men's soccer fall in national title match

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The historic run for Arizona Western College men's soccer has ended in heart-break in the national championship match.

In Saturday's contest, 3rd-seeded Iowa Western scored in the 13th minute of the match before the Matador's defense locked down on the Reiver's offense for the rest of the half.

Unfortunately, AWC couldn't capitalize on their scoring chances in both halves.

The 7th-seeded Mats also couldn't avoid allowing another score, as the Reivers got their 2nd goal in the 78th minute to end the match with the final of 2-0.

The dream season may be over for the Mats, but they finish with a record 21-2 overall record and as national runner-up for the 1st time in program history.