On the eve of the state semifinals

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A Playoffs has now come down to the top 4 teams in the bracket.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are one of them.

Y.C. earned it's 2nd consecutive trip to the semifinal round by blowing out 13th seeded Payson and 5th seeded Round Valley in the 1st two rounds of playoff competition.

This sets up a rematch against the only team that defeated the Rocks this year.

American Leadership Academy Gilbert-North edged Y.C. by 3 points back in mid September, before the Rocks ran off 8 consecutive victories to get them back to the state final 4.

The winner of this highly anticipated game will play for the 3A state title on Thanksgiving weekend.

Kickoff for Y.C. versus A.L.A. Gilbert-North will be this Saturday at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert at 6 pm Mountain time.